Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,334,000 after buying an additional 325,788 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 134,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 47,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 290,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,801,000 after buying an additional 202,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.