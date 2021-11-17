Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $712.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce $712.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $708.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $718.20 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $642.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 49.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 248,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. 27,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

