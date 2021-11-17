BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the second quarter worth about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BRP in the second quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOOO opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. BRP has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.91. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

