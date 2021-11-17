BTIG Research Cuts Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Price Target to $25.00

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 183.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Eneti stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.21. Eneti has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. Eneti had a negative net margin of 230.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eneti will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eneti by 22.6% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eneti by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

