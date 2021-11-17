Bunge Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 54,784 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,554% compared to the average daily volume of 2,064 call options.
Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,470. Bunge has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $96.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64.
Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bunge will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.
BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.
In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Bunge by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 44,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Bunge by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.
About Bunge
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
Recommended Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.