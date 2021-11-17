Bunge Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 54,784 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,554% compared to the average daily volume of 2,064 call options.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,470. Bunge has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $96.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bunge will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Bunge by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 44,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Bunge by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.