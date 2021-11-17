Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $353.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.76. 48,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,843. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $217.38 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.19 and a 200-day moving average of $309.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

