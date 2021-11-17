C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Michael D. Castagnetto Sells 177 Shares

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.97, for a total value of $16,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $94.45. 684,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,680. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.26 and a 200 day moving average of $93.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.92.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

