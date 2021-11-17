CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Update

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIAF remained flat at $$42.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.77. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $44.25.

About CA Immobilien Anlagen

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

