Caleres (CAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Caleres to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. Caleres’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect Caleres to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAL opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 2.59. Caleres has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.67%.

CAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $70,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,532 shares of company stock worth $2,141,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.31% of Caleres worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

