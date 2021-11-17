Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.88. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 29,914 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.90 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.29.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.10. The stock has a market cap of C$173.96 million and a P/E ratio of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68.

In related news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,478,586.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,392,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,929,856.16. Also, Director Ronald Mathison bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$726,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 280,466 shares in the company, valued at C$1,163,933.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 756,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,856.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.