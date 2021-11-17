California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 880 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average is $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $91.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $151,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

