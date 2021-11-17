California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 51,656 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $53.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.79. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,507 shares of company stock valued at $642,595. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

