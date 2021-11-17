California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.59 Million Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 456,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.74. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 33.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.