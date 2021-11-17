California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMRC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ameresco by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,144 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Ameresco by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 16,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ameresco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 587,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Shares of AMRC opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.25, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $1,305,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $247,396.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,837 shares of company stock worth $20,220,996 over the last three months. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

