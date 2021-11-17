California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,441 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 376,115 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 401,141 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.22%.

In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $734,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $977,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,919,873 over the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

