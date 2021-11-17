California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 31,471 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,933 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 31,471 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of NovaGold Resources worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 17,843 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $144,706.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 33,489 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $275,614.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,579. 29.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

