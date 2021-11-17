Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.42 and last traded at $60.42. Approximately 1,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,226,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.39.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 6.8% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

