Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Lowered by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,089 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.10. 9,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.90. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

