Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBDS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. 146,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,151. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. Cannabis Sativa has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.82.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

