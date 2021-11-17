Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Down 81.3% in October

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the October 14th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BLOZF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. 61,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,009. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. Cannabix Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.96.
About Cannabix Technologies
