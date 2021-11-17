Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Down 81.3% in October

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the October 14th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BLOZF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. 61,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,009. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. Cannabix Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

