Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.53). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on INO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.59. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

