Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman Sells 3,644 Shares

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $102,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen N. Ashman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $187,754.78.

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 21.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 204.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.