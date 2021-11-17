Capital One Financial Comments on Arko Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arko in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Arko’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. Arko has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Arko by 143.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

