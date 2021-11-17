CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 1,157 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 21.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 107,728 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY stock opened at $257.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $246.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.18.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

