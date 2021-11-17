CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 504 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,800,226,000 after acquiring an additional 92,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ASML by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in ASML by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ASML by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $860.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $811.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $751.62. The company has a market cap of $352.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $416.87 and a 1 year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

