CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 1,419 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

