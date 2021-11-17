CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.47.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM stock opened at $430.46 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.85.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

