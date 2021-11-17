CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $928,000 Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 59.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDA opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day moving average of $102.99.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

