CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $976,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after acquiring an additional 407,994 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,682,000 after acquiring an additional 288,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,355,000 after acquiring an additional 253,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $692.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $660.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a PE ratio of 635.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,397 shares of company stock worth $16,341,228 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

