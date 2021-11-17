CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC opened at $273.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.11 and its 200 day moving average is $267.05. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.