CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,019 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after buying an additional 3,523,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after buying an additional 3,279,454 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

