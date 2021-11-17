CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.410-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $885 million-$897 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.93 million.CarGurus also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.300 EPS.

CARG traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.49. 7,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,966. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.70.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $384,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 714,739 shares of company stock valued at $24,101,419. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CarGurus stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

