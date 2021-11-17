Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €166.43 ($195.80).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AFX shares. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

AFX stock traded down €2.75 ($3.24) during trading on Friday, hitting €177.55 ($208.88). The company had a trading volume of 62,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €178.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €171.04. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of €105.40 ($124.00) and a 12 month high of €202.00 ($237.65). The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

