Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $260.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.36 and its 200 day moving average is $263.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

