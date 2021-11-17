Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $16.99 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 784,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 396,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 237,962 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,180,000 after purchasing an additional 89,537 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,827,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.

BSCN opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

