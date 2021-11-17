Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Gap Down to $33.53

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.53, but opened at $32.35. Carpenter Technology shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 8 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

