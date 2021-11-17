Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COPX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 681.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 470,428 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,091,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2,729.5% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 240,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 232,092 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,165,000.

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

