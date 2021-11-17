Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $453.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $424.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.93. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $322.50 and a 12-month high of $454.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

