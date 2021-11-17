Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 121 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $265.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $193.58 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.