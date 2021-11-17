Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $237.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $176.14 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.15.

