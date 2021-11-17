Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 402 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Amgen by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.81.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $205.39 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $115.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

