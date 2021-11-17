Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $99,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $118.46 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.89 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

