Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $153.58

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.58 ($2.01) and traded as low as GBX 142.60 ($1.86). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 146 ($1.91), with a volume of 115,157 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99. The firm has a market cap of £138.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 151.51.

About Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

