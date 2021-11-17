carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the October 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CSXXY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $36.68. 578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. carsales.com has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $42.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.7153 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

