Casper (CSPR) Reaches One Day Volume of $92.33 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, Casper has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $377.15 million and $92.33 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00070044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00070299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00092940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,229.05 or 1.00595885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.71 or 0.07007766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,480,565,034 coins and its circulating supply is 2,531,163,496 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

