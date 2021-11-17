Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. 7,439,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSPR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Casper Sleep by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 489,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSPR. Guggenheim cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.