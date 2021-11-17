Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to post sales of $23.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.45 million and the lowest is $23.40 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $17.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $92.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $117.58 million, with estimates ranging from $114.06 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 355,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,882,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,760 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 191,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 0.47. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.