Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Short Interest Down 77.7% in October

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the October 14th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CPARU stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 10.2% during the third quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC now owns 7,714,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,985,000 after acquiring an additional 713,571 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $19,593,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $17,394,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $15,870,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $12,048,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

