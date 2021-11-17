Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.61

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €5.61 ($6.60) and traded as high as €5.95 ($7.00). Ceconomy shares last traded at €5.95 ($7.00), with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on Ceconomy in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on Ceconomy in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceconomy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.06 ($5.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 million and a PE ratio of 10.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €5.73 and a 200 day moving average of €5.62.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

