Celestica (TSE:CLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.87

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.87 and last traded at C$14.57, with a volume of 79669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. CIBC raised their target price on Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 15.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.87.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

